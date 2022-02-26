Left Menu

Country-made bombs seized, 2 held

Police here have said they arrested two people in separate incidents for possession of country-made bombs to be used for hunting rabbits and other small wild animals. Both the arrested men were remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police here have said they arrested two people in separate incidents for possession of country-made bombs to be used for hunting rabbits and other small wild animals. According to the police, one person riding a motorcycle was asked to stop but he allegedly did not and began to run away after abandoning the bike. He was chased, caught and checked. The man was having a bag of the country-made bombs, and was arrested, said the police.

Similarly, police said they caught a 29-year old man and seized from him a country-made bomb meant to poach wild animals. Both the arrested men were remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

