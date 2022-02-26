Slovakia to send artillery ammunition, fuel worth 11 mln euros to Ukraine

Slovakia will send artillery ammunition and fuel worth a total of 11 million euros ($12.39 million) to Ukraine, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Saturday.

Nad said the shipment includes 12,000 rounds of 120-milimetre caliber ammunition, 10 million litres (2.64 million US gallons) of diesel fuel and 2.4 million litres of aircraft fuel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)