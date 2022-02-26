Quarrel over WhatsApp comment leads to firing in air during wedding procession

Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:35 IST
Seven persons have been arrested here for allegedly stabbing a minor and firing in the air during a wedding procession over a quarrel on WhatsApp, police said on Saturday.

The arrested men were identified as Sameer Khan (22), Altamas Ansari (24), Anwar Ansari (22), Sohel Ansari (23), Ariff Ansari (23), Mohd Kaif (24) and a juvenile, all residents of Mominpura area of the city.

Sameer Khan is a notorious criminal with three cases including an attempt to murder case registered against him, said an official of Yashodhara police station.

''One Rijwan added a picture of Sameer Khan as his WhatsApp status. Shahbaj Khan made an abusive remark about it which led to heated arguments between him and Sameer over phone on Friday,'' the official said.

When Sameer asked for his location, Shahbaj replied that he was in a wedding procession passing by Khana Khajana Hotel. Sameer called his accomplices and they went to the spot on motorbikes and fired shot in the air, the official added.

Interestingly, Shahbaz was not present at the spot.

When some participants of the procession tried to nab them, the assailants stabbed a minor during the ensuing scuffle before fleeing. But Altamas was caught and handed over to the police, the official said.

Soon the other six were also rounded up. All the accused were booked under IPC sections 324 (assault), 307 (attempt to murder) and also under the Arms Act. Further probe is on.

