Assam CM welcomes state students after successful evacuation from war-shattered Ukraine

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Assam students after their successful evacuation from war-hit Ukraine.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 27-02-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 01:52 IST
Assam students who were successfully evacuated from war-hit Ukraine (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Assam students after their successful evacuation from war-hit Ukraine. He also informed that the state government is making all arrangements for their stay and free travel to Guwahati.

"We welcome our students- Tanmayee & Siya, successfully evacuated from Ukraine and who have reached Mumbai just now. Received by our Assam Bhawan official, We are making all arrangements for their stay and free travel to Guwahati. Our teams will ensure all assistance to such students," the Chief Minister tweeted. The first flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian students who had left the conflict in Ukraine reached Mumbai on Saturday as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

As the situation in Ukraine continued to be tense, more and more people are migrating to Poland. About 100,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine over the last several days, a media report said citing the country's Deputy Minister of Interior and Administration Pawel Szefernaker said on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

