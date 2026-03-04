Global Markets Recoil As Middle East Conflict Escalates
As conflicts in the Middle East widen, global stock indexes declined while oil prices surged, raising inflation concerns. Iran's disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and retaliatory strikes exacerbated market fears. The U.S. dollar rose amid safe-haven demand, while gold prices dropped due to strengthened dollar and inflation worries.
Global stock indexes took a significant dip as conflict in the Middle East intensified, prompting a surge in oil prices and renewed inflation fears. Consequent to Iran's disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, oil futures skyrocketed over 4%, exacerbating investor concerns about inflationary pressures.
In financial markets, investors flocked to safe-haven assets, propelling the U.S. dollar upward, while dragging down precious metal prices. At the same time, geopolitical unrest impacted stocks severely, with South Korea's KOSPI index suffering notable declines as European and Asian markets tumbled.
As U.S. President Donald Trump underscored the potential for prolonged engagement with Iran, market volatility remained high, with Wall Street indexes showing mixed results against the backdrop of an escalating conflict. Amidst market jitters, some experts urged caution, noting the potential for abrupt market reversals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
