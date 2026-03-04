US Faced with Criticism Over Delayed Evacuation of Citizens Amid Iran Conflict
The U.S. is organizing chartered flights from several Middle Eastern countries for citizens stranded due to joint military actions with Israel against Iran. Delays in evacuation notices have drawn scrutiny, with political figures criticizing a lack of strategy and chaotic evacuations amid rising regional tensions.
The United States has initiated charter flights for its citizens stranded in the Middle East following its joint military strikes with Israel on Iran, which have severely affected global air travel.
The move, announced on Tuesday, has come four days after the air assault began, drawing criticism from lawmakers about delayed evacuation guidance.
Washington is securing charter and military aircraft for those wishing to leave, as criticism mounts over perceived poor planning and a lack of strategy during the ongoing conflict.
