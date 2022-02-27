Left Menu

Fire destroys jeans unit in Ulhasnagar, no report of injury

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A jeans manufacturing unit in Ulhasnagar in Thane district was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, though no injury was reported in the incident, an official said.

The unit is located in Veer Tanaji Nagar and four fire engines had to be deployed to douse the blaze that started at 7am, he said.

''The fire was put out after five hours. No one was injured, though the unit was fully gutted. Initial probe suggests a short circuit may have caused the incident,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

