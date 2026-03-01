Family Heist: In-Laws Drugged in Multi-Crore Jewelry Theft

In a dramatic turn of events in Nahtaur, police have apprehended four individuals, involving a man who allegedly orchestrated a heist at his father-in-law's residence. The raid led to the recovery of gold and silver jewellery worth crores, which was reported stolen on February 25.

The accused, Naveen Chauhan, and his accomplices reportedly drugged his in-laws to execute the theft, making away with a substantial amount of gold and 40 kilograms of silver. Strategic police operations led to the arrest of Chauhan, his two brothers, and a local goldsmith, who melted stolen silver into bars for resale.

Law enforcement officials are currently pursuing further legal actions in this intricate case, which highlights the lengths some individuals will go to commit familial betrayal. The stolen valuables, along with cash, were successfully recovered, providing a breakthrough in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)