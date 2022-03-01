Left Menu

Mumbai session court dismisses bail plea of Riyaz Kazi in Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed a bail plea of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:44 IST
Mumbai session court dismisses bail plea of Riyaz Kazi in Antilia bomb scare case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed a bail plea of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. Kazi, who worked closely with Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Waze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, 2021. Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane. He was dismissed from service in May 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022