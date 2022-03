BRIEF-Snap Says Co Halting Advertising Sales To All Russian And Belarusian Entities

Snap Inc:

* SNAP SAYS CO HALTING ADVERTISING SALES TO ALL RUSSIAN & BELARUSIAN ENTITIES & ARE COMPLYING WITH ALL SANCTIONS TARGETING RUSSIAN BUSINESSES & INDIVIDUALS

* SNAP SAYS CONTINUE TO OFFER THE SNAPCHAT APPLICATION IN UKRAINE, BELARUS, RUSSIA AS IT REMAINS AN IMPORTANT COMMUNICATIONS TOOL FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS Source text: https://bit.ly/3IAeosZ Further company coverage:

