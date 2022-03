BRIEF-Canada Reviewing Holdings Of All Russian Oligarchs, Companies In The Country, Says Finance Minister

March 1 (Reuters) -

* G7 WILL IMPOSE FURTHER SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA IN COMING DAYS - CANADA DEPUTY PM FREELAND

* CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WE ARE REVIEWING HOLDINGS OF ALL RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS AND COMPANIES IN THE COUNTRY, "EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE"

