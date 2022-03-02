Tunisia approves three companies to produce 500 MW of clean power, official says
02-03-2022
Tunisia has granted licences to three international companies to produce 500 megawatts of electricity from renewables, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The companies are Scatec, Engie nareva and Tbea-Amea, the official said.
