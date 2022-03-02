Left Menu

Tunisia approves three companies to produce 500 MW of clean power, official says

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:35 IST
Tunisia approves three companies to produce 500 MW of clean power, official says
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia has granted licences to three international companies to produce 500 megawatts of electricity from renewables, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The companies are Scatec, Engie nareva and Tbea-Amea, the official said.

Also Read: Tunisia's military court sentences lawmaker on charges of insulting president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022