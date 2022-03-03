Dutch law firm Houthoff drops Russian clients, including Kremlin

Left Menu

Dutch law firm Houthoff, which has regularly represented Russian interests and the Kremlin in lawsuits in the Netherlands, said on Thursday it was ending its relationship with Russia's government.

Dutch law firm Houthoff, which has regularly represented Russian interests and the Kremlin in lawsuits in the Netherlands, said on Thursday it was ending its relationship with Russia's government. The move follows uncertainty over whether providing services to Russian entities may violate European sanctions rules and what money will be available to pay lawyers.

"With a view to the acts of war by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, Houthoff has decided to terminate its relationship with the Russian Federation as well as with associated persons and companies," the law firm said in a statement. Houthoff represented Russian interests in the long-running fight over Yukos, the defunct oil producer which collapsed in 2006 after Russian leader Vladimir Putin's government began demanding billions of back taxes.

The case is currently before an appeals court after the Dutch Supreme Court scrapped a $50 billion arbitration award to the company's former shareholders. Houthoff has represented other Russia-linked clients in the past, including Mikhail Fridman's investment vehicle LetterOne as well as several museums seeking the return of Crimean gold and artefacts that were on display in the Netherlands at the time Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

It was not clear whether Houthoff may still represent those clients. A spokesperson declined comment.

