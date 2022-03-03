Seafarers from sunken ship rescued off Odessa – Ukraine authority
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:47 IST
- United Kingdom
Six seafarers whose Estonian-owned cargo ship sunk off the coast of Odessa due to an explosion were picked up by a Ukraine’s rescue service later on Thursday, a senior Ukrainian official told Reuters.
Victor Vyshniov, deputy head of Ukraine’s Maritime Administrator, said the six crew members from the Marshall Islands flagged Helt were being taken to a hospital in nearby Chernomorsk due to being in cold water for many hours, but had no further details.
