Seafarers from sunken ship rescued off Odessa – Ukraine authority

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:47 IST
Six seafarers whose Estonian-owned cargo ship sunk off the coast of Odessa due to an explosion were picked up by a Ukraine’s rescue service later on Thursday, a senior Ukrainian official told Reuters.

Victor Vyshniov, deputy head of Ukraine’s Maritime Administrator, said the six crew members from the Marshall Islands flagged Helt were being taken to a hospital in nearby Chernomorsk due to being in cold water for many hours, but had no further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

