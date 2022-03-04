Left Menu

Biden granting deportation relief to Ukrainians in the United States

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 04:08 IST
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are already in the United States but unable to return to Ukraine due to the military conflict with Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The move will allow Ukrainians in the United States as of March 1 to remain and work legally for a period of 18 months, DHS said, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

