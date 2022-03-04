Left Menu

Indian Army conducts airborne exercise in West Bengal's Siliguri Corridor

The Airborne and Special Forces of the Indian Army on Friday, rehearsed their aerial insertion capability and rapid response along the Northern Borders in an exercise, with combat freefallers being inserted from an altitude of 20,000 feet, along with logistic supply loads on precision-guided platforms.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:02 IST
Glimpse of Airborne Exercise in Siliguri Corridor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Airborne and Special Forces of the Indian Army on Friday, rehearsed their aerial insertion capability and rapid response along the Northern Borders in an exercise, with combat freefallers being inserted from an altitude of 20,000 feet, along with logistic supply loads on precision-guided platforms. The freefallers, after landing at a location in the Siliguri Corridor, established surveillance positions to guide accurate fire onto selected enemy targets.

As a follow up, an airborne force of 400 personnel was thereafter deployed by air in rapid succession to swiftly capture objectives. In 2019, the road and rail connectivity of the mainland to the states in the North Eastern Region was started through the Siliguri Corridor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

