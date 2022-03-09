Left Menu

Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26

Ige said these rules have contributed to Hawaii having among the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the country.Kauai resident Sheila Herr said she will continue wearing a mask when indoors around people, like at the grocery store, even if its not mandatory.

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 09-03-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 06:44 IST
Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26
  • Country:
  • United States

The last statewide mask mandate in the US will be lifted by March 26, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday.

No states will require masks indoors after 11:59 pm March 25. Hawaii is the last to drop the pandemic safety measure, with Washington state's mask mandate expiring at midnight Friday. Ige said one metric he used to determine that it's time for the mandate to end is that there were 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday. He said that's the first time the number has been under 50 since last summer.

He said cases are trending downward and he expects that to continue in the coming weeks.

Since April 2020, the state of Hawaii has required face masks. At first it was both indoors and outdoors. Ige said Hawaii's culture of caring for others, especially kupuna, or the elderly in Hawaiian, helped the state tolerate the mask rule for so long.

March 25 is also when travellers arriving in the islands will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to avoid quarantining. Ige said these rules have contributed to Hawaii having among the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the country.

Kauai resident Sheila Herr said she will continue wearing a mask when indoors around people, like at the grocery store, even if it's not mandatory. ''The majority of my friends on Kauai agree that we should wear masks to protect each other,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022