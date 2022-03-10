Qatar's Emir receives call from Ukrainian president -Amiri Diwan
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 01:08 IST
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who briefed him on the latest developments in Ukraine, Qatar's Amiri Diwan said.
Both leaders discussed diplomatic ways to solve the crisis that resulted from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
