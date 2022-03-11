Germany's Scholz to meet with Turkey's Erdogan next week
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:11 IST
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Turkey on Monday, where he will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said a German government spokesperson on Friday.
