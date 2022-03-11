Left Menu

Ukraine urges Belarus to stay out of war

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 23:41 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is showing restraint towards Belarus but will fight back if Belarusian soldiers cross the border to join the Russian invasion, Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday.

Danilov said Ukraine was being careful in dealing with Belarus despite the country being used as a launchpad for Russian planes to attack Ukraine, Danilov said.

If "one fighter crosses our border, we will fight back," Danilov said.

