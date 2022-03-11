Ukraine urges Belarus to stay out of war
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 23:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is showing restraint towards Belarus but will fight back if Belarusian soldiers cross the border to join the Russian invasion, Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday.
Danilov said Ukraine was being careful in dealing with Belarus despite the country being used as a launchpad for Russian planes to attack Ukraine, Danilov said.
If "one fighter crosses our border, we will fight back," Danilov said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oleksiy Danilov
- Belarusian
- Russian
- Belarus
- Ukraine
- Danilov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan finmin Suzuki says to freeze assets in some Russian banks
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine's president stays put as Russian invaders advance
Some Latin American nations call for Russian withdrawal from Ukraine
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine's president vows to stay put as Russian invaders approach
EXPLAINER-The new U.S. export rules designed to freeze Russian tech