Arunachal Governor urges students to seek knowledge, create jobs

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (Dr) B D Mishra (retd) on Saturday interacted with the school students and said that their academic pursuit should not be confined to seeking a job but for knowledge, urging them to become job providers and not job seekers. The Governor interacted with students of Gyanangush Residential School, Tinsukia of Assam at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. The First Lady of the state Neelam Misra was present on the occasion.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor advised the students to study well, play hard and be disciplined. He asked them to avail maximum benefit from the good facility provided by the school and become good and useful citizens. "Interacted with the students of Gyanangush Residential School, Tinsukia, Assam at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. Advised them to study hard, play well and be disciplined and become good citizens of India," the Governor tweeted.

He said that their academic pursuit should not be confined for seeking a job but for knowledge, which gives confidence and spirit for enterprise. The Arunachal Pradesh Governor exhorted the students to prepare themselves to face future challenges, imbibe nationalism, high moral character and camaraderie amongst the students. The Governor advised the children to be entrepreneurial and not run after Naukari (Job).

"Exhorted the students to work hard, study for knowledge and not certificate, be entrepreneurial and not run after Naukari (Job). They should become job providers and not job seekers," he said in another tweet. Earlier, the students visited and moved around the Raj Bhavan compound by the officers of Raj Bhavan. The children had a field day clicking photographs of the fully bloomed flower squares. They also witnessed at the sunset the ceremonial retreat, the lowering of the National Flag at Raj Bhavan by the officers and Jawans of the Indo Tibetan Border Police stationed there.

Total 110 students along with escorting staff members of Gyanangush Residential School, Tinsukia met the Governor and the First Lady of the State. (ANI)

