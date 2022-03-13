India decides to temporarily relocate embassy from Ukraine to Poland

India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

The decision comes amid increasing Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and several other prominent cities.

''In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said.

''The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments,'' it said in a brief statement.

