Iraq summons Iranian ambassador to protest against Erbil attack

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 23:11 IST
Iraq's foreign ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Sunday to protest against a ballistic missile attack on its northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, state news agency INA reported.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Erbil in the early hours of Sunday, Iranian state media reported.

