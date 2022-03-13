Iraq summons Iranian ambassador to protest against Erbil attack
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 23:11 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Iraq's foreign ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Sunday to protest against a ballistic missile attack on its northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, state news agency INA reported.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Erbil in the early hours of Sunday, Iranian state media reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows
Two Syrian army soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish-led SDF in al-Hasakah -state news agency
Biden calls 'Ukranians' as 'Iranians' in address to US Congress
ANALYSIS-Iranian oil could take months to flow after a nuclear deal
IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Iranian capital Tehran - reports