Unlocking Antarctic Plant's Secrets: A Step Towards Climate-Resilient Crops

A Chile-led research team has successfully created a comprehensive genetic map of Colobanthus quitensis, one of two flowering plants native to Antarctica. This breakthrough offers potential advancements in developing crops that can withstand harsh climatic conditions, expanding agricultural resilience against extreme weather worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 02:28 IST
Unlocking Antarctic Plant's Secrets: A Step Towards Climate-Resilient Crops

In a pioneering effort towards climate-resilient agriculture, a team of researchers from Chile has mapped the genetic blueprint of Colobanthus quitensis, an Antarctic flowering plant.

This plant survives the extreme conditions of Antarctica, characterized by freezing temperatures, low water availability, and intense ultraviolet radiation, making it a subject of extensive scientific study.

The comprehensive genetic map produced by the team may offer significant insights for developing crops capable of enduring extreme weather, contributing to global food security.

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