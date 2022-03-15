Left Menu

Chess body chief Dvorkovich, ex-Kremlin official, condemns wars -Mother Jones

International Chess Federation (FIDE) chief Arkady Dvorkovich, a former Russian deputy prime minister, decried wars on Monday, saying they go beyond killing people. "Wars do not just kill priceless lives," Dvorkovich was quoted as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 04:09 IST
Chess body chief Dvorkovich, ex-Kremlin official, condemns wars -Mother Jones

International Chess Federation (FIDE) chief Arkady Dvorkovich, a former Russian deputy prime minister, decried wars on Monday, saying they go beyond killing people. "Wars are the worst things one might face in life ..., including this war," Dvorkovich told Mother Jones in an interview. "My thoughts are with Ukrainian civilians."

Dvorkovich, who served as a deputy prime minister in 2012-2018 following a stint as the top Kremlin economic adviser to then-President Dmitry Medvedev, said he remained in Russia. "Wars do not just kill priceless lives," Dvorkovich was quoted as saying. "Wars kill hopes and aspirations, freeze or destroy relationships and connections."

The war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation," the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022