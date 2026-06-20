Zelenskiy's chief of staff renounces Polish medal amid WW2 dispute

Ukraine's chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, renounced a Polish state medal in protest after President Karol Nawrocki stripped President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Poland's top honour over a historical dispute.

Reuters | President Volodymyr Zelenskiys Chief Of Staff Said On Saturday He Was Renouncing A Polish State Medal After President Karol Nawrocki Stripped Zelenskiy Of Polands Top Honour Over A Historical Dispute The Move By Kyrylo Budanov Threatens To Deepen A Diplomatic Rift Between The Close Strategic Partners As Kyiv Rallies Allies To Push Russia To End Its War On Ukraine Nawrocki Said On Friday He Was Revoking The Order Of The White Eagle From Zelenskiy After He Renamed A Military Unit In Honour Of World War Twoera Ukrainian Insurgents Blamed For Massacring Poles Budanov Said He Was Renouncing The Golden Officers Cross Of The Order Of Merit Of The Republic Of Poland | Updated: 20-06-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 12:57 IST
Zelenskiy's chief of staff renounces Polish medal amid WW2 dispute
  • Country:
  • Poland

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief ​of staff said on ​Saturday he was ‌renouncing a ​Polish state medal after President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelenskiy of Poland's top honour ‌over a historical dispute. The move by Kyrylo Budanov threatens to deepen a diplomatic rift between the close strategic partners as Kyiv ‌rallies allies to push Russia to end its war on ‌Ukraine.

Nawrocki said on Friday he was revoking the Order of the White Eagle from Zelenskiy after he renamed a military unit in honour ⁠of ​World War ⁠Two-era Ukrainian insurgents blamed for massacring Poles. Budanov said he was renouncing the Golden ⁠Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of ​Poland, awarded to him last year, to protest against ⁠a move he described as "a gift" for Russia.

"Our nations have long-standing relations ⁠and ​different pages of history - both heroic and tragic," he posted on social media. "However, this should be an occasion for ⁠deep reflection, not crude political speculation." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had ⁠earlier called Nawrocki's ⁠decision a "strategic error", and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a Nawrocki opponent, urged both leaders ‌to remain calm.

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