Group of Seven to hold meeting over Russia, Japan finmin says

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations will hold an online meeting after 1200 GMT to discuss Russia's actions in Ukraine, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday.

Suzuki, who made the comment in parliament, did not specify whether the meeting would be held among G7's financial leaders or other representatives.

