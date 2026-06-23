Russia weighs diesel export ban to steady fuel market, deputy PM says

Russia Is Considering A Complete Ban On Diesel Exports And Other Measures To Help Stabilise The Domestic Fuel Market

​Russia is ​considering a ‌complete ban on ​diesel exports and other measures ‌to help stabilise the domestic fuel market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak ‌said on Tuesday, adding that the ‌situation was "not simple" but remained under control.

Novak told a government meeting chaired ⁠by ​President Vladimir ⁠Putin that oil companies had ramped ⁠up fuel production to maximum levels and ​that Russia was capable of ⁠dealing with the current challenges.

He also said ⁠the ​government had put forward tax proposals as part of ⁠efforts to support the sector following ⁠Ukrainian strikes ⁠on Russia's energy infrastructure.