Russia weighs diesel export ban to steady fuel market, deputy PM says
Russia is considering a complete ban on diesel exports and other measures to stabilise its domestic fuel market, amid ongoing challenges following Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is considering a complete ban on diesel exports and other measures to help stabilise the domestic fuel market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, adding that the situation was "not simple" but remained under control.
Novak told a government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin that oil companies had ramped up fuel production to maximum levels and that Russia was capable of dealing with the current challenges.
He also said the government had put forward tax proposals as part of efforts to support the sector following Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure.