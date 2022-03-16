British-Iranian aid worker handed over to British team in Tehran
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:31 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been handed over to a British team at Tehran's International Imam Khomeini Airport and she is leaving Iran on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Iranian
- Iran
- British
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China buys more Iranian oil now than it did before sanctions, data shows
Biden calls 'Ukranians' as 'Iranians' in address to US Congress
Biden flubs during his first State of Union address, calls Ukrainians 'Iranian people'
ANALYSIS-Iranian oil could take months to flow after a nuclear deal
IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Iranian capital Tehran - reports