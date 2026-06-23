German tax revenue up 8.2% in May
Germany's federal and state government tax revenue rose by 8.2% in May compared to the same month last year, driven by intra-year volatility and one-off effects.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's federal and state government tax revenue rose by 8.2% in May compared with the same month a year ago, the finance ministry said in its monthly report on Tuesday. The increase in revenues is due to typical intra-year volatility and one-off effects, the report said.
More details from the report: ($1 = 0.8751 euros)
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