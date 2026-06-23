German tax revenue up 8.2% in May

Germanys Federal And State Government Tax Revenue Rose By In May Compared With The Same Month A Year Ago

Germany's ​federal and ​state ‌government tax revenue ​rose by 8.2% in May ‌compared with the same month a year ago, the finance ministry ‌said in its monthly ‌report on Tuesday. The increase in revenues is due to typical intra-year volatility ⁠and ​one-off ⁠effects, the report said.

More details from ⁠the report: ($1 = 0.8751 euros)