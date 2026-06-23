German tax revenue up 8.2% in May

Germany's federal and state government tax revenue rose by 8.2% in May compared to the same month last year, driven by intra-year volatility and one-off effects.

Reuters | Germanys Federal And State Government Tax Revenue Rose By In May Compared With The Same Month A Year Ago | Updated: 23-06-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 03:30 IST
German tax revenue up 8.2% in May
Olaf Scholz
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's ​federal and ​state ‌government tax revenue ​rose by 8.2% in May ‌compared with the same month a year ago, the finance ministry ‌said in its monthly ‌report on Tuesday. The increase in revenues is due to typical intra-year volatility ⁠and ​one-off ⁠effects, the report said.

More details from ⁠the report: ($1 = 0.8751 euros)

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026