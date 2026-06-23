US NTSB opens probe into near-miss between American, Delta jets at Boston airport

The National Transportation Safety Board Said On Monday It Is Opening An Investigation Into A Nearmiss Incident Between Two Passenger Jetliners At Boston Logan Airport The Crew Of A Delta Air Lines Airbus A On Saturday Performed A Goaround As An American Airlines Boeing Was Departing From An Intersecting Runway

The ​National Transportation Safety ​Board said ‌on Monday ​it is opening an investigation into a ‌near-miss incident between two passenger jetliners at Boston Logan airport.

The crew of a ‌Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 ‌on Saturday performed a go-around as an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 was departing from an ⁠intersecting ​runway, ⁠said the Federal Aviation Administration, which is also investigating.

Senator ⁠Jerry Moran, a Republican who chairs ​an aviation subcommittee, is holding a ⁠hearing on close calls in aviation and cited ⁠the ​incident. "It is critical that we address the challenges facing our ⁠aviation system and improve the procedures and ⁠technologies ⁠that keep the flying public safe," Moran said.