US NTSB opens probe into near-miss between American, Delta jets at Boston airport
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a near-miss incident between a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 and an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 at Boston Logan airport.
- Country:
- United States
The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday it is opening an investigation into a near-miss incident between two passenger jetliners at Boston Logan airport.
The crew of a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 on Saturday performed a go-around as an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 was departing from an intersecting runway, said the Federal Aviation Administration, which is also investigating.
Senator Jerry Moran, a Republican who chairs an aviation subcommittee, is holding a hearing on close calls in aviation and cited the incident. "It is critical that we address the challenges facing our aviation system and improve the procedures and technologies that keep the flying public safe," Moran said.