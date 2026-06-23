US NTSB opens probe into near-miss between American, Delta jets at Boston airport

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a near-miss incident between a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 and an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 at Boston Logan airport.

Reuters | The National Transportation Safety Board Said On Monday It Is Opening An Investigation Into A Nearmiss Incident Between Two Passenger Jetliners At Boston Logan Airport The Crew Of A Delta Air Lines Airbus A On Saturday Performed A Goaround As An American Airlines Boeing Was Departing From An Intersecting Runway | Updated: 23-06-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 03:23 IST
US NTSB opens probe into near-miss between American, Delta jets at Boston airport
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​National Transportation Safety ​Board said ‌on Monday ​it is opening an investigation into a ‌near-miss incident between two passenger jetliners at Boston Logan airport.

The crew of a ‌Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 ‌on Saturday performed a go-around as an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 was departing from an ⁠intersecting ​runway, ⁠said the Federal Aviation Administration, which is also investigating.

Senator ⁠Jerry Moran, a Republican who chairs ​an aviation subcommittee, is holding a ⁠hearing on close calls in aviation and cited ⁠the ​incident. "It is critical that we address the challenges facing our ⁠aviation system and improve the procedures and ⁠technologies ⁠that keep the flying public safe," Moran said.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026