82 legal consultants empanelled by Delhi Police to improve quality of investigations

The Delhi Police was recently criticised for its probe related to northeast Delhi riots by a court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:22 IST
Over 80 legal consultants have been empanelled by the Delhi Police to improve the quality of investigation and help increase the conviction rate, officials said on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh said 82 legal consultants will help the police in important criminal cases.

''82 legal consultants for police distts & other units such as @CellDelhi @CrimeBrDelhi @EOWDelhi have been empanelled by @DelhiPolice to provide legal assistance to IOs in important criminal cases in order to improve the quality of investigation & help increase the conviction rate,'' he tweeted. According to the police, the important cases include sensational and heinous cases having ramification on law and order. The Delhi Police was recently criticised for its probe related to northeast Delhi riots by a court. The city court acquitted a man of rioting and dacoity charges in July, noting that the prosecution ''miserably failed'' to prove its case.

