82 legal consultants empanelled by Delhi Police to improve quality of investigations
The Delhi Police was recently criticised for its probe related to northeast Delhi riots by a court.
- Country:
- India
Over 80 legal consultants have been empanelled by the Delhi Police to improve the quality of investigation and help increase the conviction rate, officials said on Wednesday.
Special Commissioner of Police (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh said 82 legal consultants will help the police in important criminal cases.
''82 legal consultants for police distts & other units such as @CellDelhi @CrimeBrDelhi @EOWDelhi have been empanelled by @DelhiPolice to provide legal assistance to IOs in important criminal cases in order to improve the quality of investigation & help increase the conviction rate,'' he tweeted. According to the police, the important cases include sensational and heinous cases having ramification on law and order. The Delhi Police was recently criticised for its probe related to northeast Delhi riots by a court. The city court acquitted a man of rioting and dacoity charges in July, noting that the prosecution ''miserably failed'' to prove its case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Delhi Police
- Delhi
- @CellDelhi
- Sanjay Singh
- Delhi Police
ALSO READ
Delhi Police launches revamped website, digital feedback system
Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight
7 flights to land in Delhi tomorrow carrying stranded Indians from Ukraine
Delhi: IYC holds protest to demand safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine
Delhi: IYC holds protest to demand safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine