DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh reviews NCC training activities in North-East

Director General National Cadet Corps (DG NCC) Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh visited Agartala, Tripura to review activities of the world's largest uniformed youth organisation, on March 16, 2022. The General officer was briefed by Maj Gen Bhaskar Kalita and group commanders on the myriad activities undertaken by the cadets of all states in the North Eastern Region.

The General Officer interacted with Minister for Education in Government of Tripura Shri Ratan Lal Nath and officials of the State Government and discussed various issues, including creation of dedicated infrastructure for the NCC, Border Area Expansion Plan, commencement of NCC as elective subject in colleges and need for giving an overall impetus to NCC activities in the State of Tripura. The NCC has wide footprint with approximately 6,000 cadets in 95 schools & colleges from the eight districts of the State with as many as approximately 2,500 girl cadets.

The General Officer lauded the efforts of the units and conferred awards on deserving cadets, instructors and civilian staff of the NCC units in Tripura.

(With Inputs from PIB)