Left Menu

DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh reviews NCC training activities in North-East

The General officer was briefed by Maj Gen Bhaskar Kalita and group commanders on the myriad activities undertaken by the cadets of all states in the North Eastern Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:02 IST
DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh reviews NCC training activities in North-East
The General Officer lauded the efforts of the units and conferred awards on deserving cadets, instructors and civilian staff of the NCC units in Tripura. Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)
  • Country:
  • India

Director General National Cadet Corps (DG NCC) Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh visited Agartala, Tripura to review activities of the world's largest uniformed youth organisation, on March 16, 2022. The General officer was briefed by Maj Gen Bhaskar Kalita and group commanders on the myriad activities undertaken by the cadets of all states in the North Eastern Region.

The General Officer interacted with Minister for Education in Government of Tripura Shri Ratan Lal Nath and officials of the State Government and discussed various issues, including creation of dedicated infrastructure for the NCC, Border Area Expansion Plan, commencement of NCC as elective subject in colleges and need for giving an overall impetus to NCC activities in the State of Tripura. The NCC has wide footprint with approximately 6,000 cadets in 95 schools & colleges from the eight districts of the State with as many as approximately 2,500 girl cadets.

The General Officer lauded the efforts of the units and conferred awards on deserving cadets, instructors and civilian staff of the NCC units in Tripura.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022