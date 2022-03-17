China's Shenzhen city says will allow firms to resume work in an orderly manner

Shenzhen city in China, a key technology and manufacturing hub that had halted operations of companies to tackle rising COVID-19 cases, will allow them to resume work and production in an orderly manner, a local government official said on Thursday.

Huang Qiang told a press conference that work resumption will take place gradually by area and industry type.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)