RFI, France 24 holding company says Mali junta accusations are "unfounded"

France Medias Monde, the state-owned company running RFI radio and France 24 television, on Thursday dismissed as "unfounded" accusations by Malian authorities regarding its programmes and said it regretted their decision to suspend the broadcaster.

The ruling military junta has launched a procedure to suspend broadcasts by RFI radio and France 24 television, accusing the news outlets of reporting "false allegations" of abuse by the Malian army.

