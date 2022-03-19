2 stabbed to death following argument in Rajasthan

Two persons were allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people during an argument between the two sides in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, they said.

Two groups were playing Holi with colours when an altercation broke out between them. As it escalated, one group attacked the other with knives, the police said.

The bodies of Shyam Lal (23) and Girdhari Lal (30) were found in Shobhasar bypass area, Station House Officer, Bichhwal, Manoj Sharma said.

He said a case has been registered and some people have been detained for interrogation. Police teams are searching for other accused involved in the incident.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)