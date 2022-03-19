Left Menu

2 stabbed to death following argument in Rajasthan

Police teams are searching for other accused involved in the incident.The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, Sharma said.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 19-03-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 12:37 IST
2 stabbed to death following argument in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people during an argument between the two sides in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, they said.

Two groups were playing Holi with colours when an altercation broke out between them. As it escalated, one group attacked the other with knives, the police said.

The bodies of Shyam Lal (23) and Girdhari Lal (30) were found in Shobhasar bypass area, Station House Officer, Bichhwal, Manoj Sharma said.

He said a case has been registered and some people have been detained for interrogation. Police teams are searching for other accused involved in the incident.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022