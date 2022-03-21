Left Menu

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:05 IST
2 arrested for vandalising fire brigade vehicle in Assam's Hailakandi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising a fire brigade vehicle in a remote area in Assam's Hailakandi district bordering Mizoram, police said.

A fire broke out on Sunday night at a market in Gharmurra and at least twenty shops were gutted, they said.

An irate mob damaged the fire brigade vehicle, alleging that it had reached the spot quite late.

Hailakandi's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay said the fire brigade personnel were doing their job to control the fire when a group of people attacked the vehicle and completely damaged it.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

An FIR was filed and a search launched to nab those involved in the vandalism, Upadhyay said.

Two persons were arrested and a search was on to apprehend the others involved, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

