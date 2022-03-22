Left Menu

Assam govt firm in goal of providing one lakh jobs: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government is firm in its avowed goal of providing one lakh government jobs to people of the state. He further said that he held a meeting with the Recruitment Commission.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:32 IST
"We are steadfast in achieving our goal to provide 1 lakh govt jobs. Held a meeting with Recruitment Commission of Gr III & IV posts and finalised details regarding notification of vacancies, conducting exams, etc., in order to ensure seamless recruitment in a time-bound manner," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

