BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Approves Increase In Manufacturing Capacity For Comirnaty
Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:40 IST
European Medicines Agency (EMA):
* EMA: INCREASE IN MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR COVID-19 VACCINE COMIRNATY WAS APPROVED BY CHMP - MEETING HIGHLIGHTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Medicines Agency
Advertisement