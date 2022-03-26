Left Menu

Tea-seller hangs self in Jaisalmer

Fateh Singh used to run a tea and snacks shop with his younger brother, they said. His brother, who was out for some work, found him hanging in their shop on Friday when he returned, and informed the police, Sub Inspector at Kotwali Police Station Urja Ram said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old tea-seller allegedly hanged himself in his shop in Jaisalmer district, police said Saturday.

The reason for the move is yet not known and no note has been recovered from the deceased explaining it, they said. Fateh Singh used to run a tea and snacks shop with his younger brother, they said. His brother, who was out for some work, found him hanging in their shop on Friday when he returned, and informed the police, Sub Inspector at Kotwali Police Station Urja Ram said. He said that body has been kept at Jawahar Hospital mortuary and an investigation is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

