Left Menu

Land grab case: Scheduled Tribes panel issues arrest warrant against Chhattisgarh revenue secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:17 IST
Land grab case: Scheduled Tribes panel issues arrest warrant against Chhattisgarh revenue secretary
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued an arrest warrant against Chhattisgarh Revenue Secretary Neelam Namdev Ekka in connection with a land grabbing case linked to a firm of the Dainik Bhaskar Group in Janjagir-Champa district.

Officials in the Chhattisgarh government did not respond to media queries on the issue.

On March 11, the NCST had issued summons to Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh State Development Corporation Arun Prasad and the revenue secretary, asking them to appear before it on March 24 in connection with the case.

''Prasad appeared before the panel and presented his side. However, Ekka remained absent, following which an arrest warrant has been issued against him,'' an official said.

The district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Janjagir-Champa have already deposed before the commission.

Earlier, the commission had received complaints about illegal purchase and sale of tribal land by DB Power Limited of the Dainik Bhaskar Group.

The complainants alleged that DB Power Limited bought land from tribals on the pretext of setting up a power plant in Janjagir-Champa district.

The firm allegedly employed a local agent who bought land from tribals and then sold it to DB Power at throwaway prices, officials said.

Under Article 338A of the Constitution, the NCST has powers of a civil court and can issue an arrest warrant against the person concerned in case of non-execution of its summons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022