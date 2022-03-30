Left Menu

UK lawmaker comes out as first transgender member of parliament

A lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party said on Wednesday he planned to change his gender identity to become Britain's first openly transgender member of parliament, a decision he said followed a series of harrowing episodes in his personal life.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:16 IST
UK lawmaker comes out as first transgender member of parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party said on Wednesday he planned to change his gender identity to become Britain's first openly transgender member of parliament, a decision he said followed a series of harrowing episodes in his personal life. Jamie Wallis, 37, who represents an area in Wales, said in a statement he was diagnosed with gender dysphoria and has "felt this way" since he was a child.

In a highly personal statement, Wallis detailed a series of traumatic incidents over the past two years including being raped after refusing to have sex with someone he met online, becoming the subject of blackmail attempt over his gender dysphoria, and fleeing the scene after he crashed a car. "I have never lived my truth and I'm not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone," Wallis said. "I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud."

Wallis said he was trans, "or to be more accurate, I want to be". Wallis's office did not immediately respond to a request asking which pronouns the lawmaker planned to use.

The statement was met with messages of support from the prime minister, the foreign minister Liz Truss, the Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis, and other members of parliament. Johnson thanked Wallis, saying "sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage".

Britain has often debated transgender issues in recent years with some politicians arguing that letting trans people legally change gender without a medical diagnosis would allow predatory men access to women-only spaces such as changing rooms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022