Left Menu

China to roll out policies to stabilise economy as fast as possible: CCTV cites cabinet meeting

The issuance of the special government bonds will be first given to regions with strong debt repayment ability and large number of projects, according to remarks at the cabinet meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:51 IST
China to roll out policies to stabilise economy as fast as possible: CCTV cites cabinet meeting

China will roll out policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible as the downward pressure in the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday.

China had already considered the changes in domestic and external environments when making macro policies for this year but it will make preparations for possible and greater uncertainties in the economy, according to the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The world's second-largest economy is grappling with the worst resurgence of COVID-19 cases since early 2020, with more mass testing and virus-related curbs ratcheting up in many cities.

Shanghai, home to 26 million people, China's financial hub, is in the third day of a lockdown as new COVID-19 cases in the city jumped by a third despite stringent measures already in place to try to stop the virus from spreading. China will refrain from introducing measures not conducive to stabilise market expectations, and it will step up the issuance of the rest of the special government bonds.

The government has set this year's quota for local government special bond issuance at 3.65 trillion yuan ($574.73 billion), and 1.46 trillion yuan has already been issued in advance quota. The issuance of the special government bonds will be first given to regions with strong debt repayment ability and large number of projects, according to remarks at the cabinet meeting. It will also encourage foreign capital to purchase government bonds. ($1 = 6.3508 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022