Soccer-West Ham's Lanzini unhurt in crash near training ground - BBC

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 09:26 IST
West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini was uninjured after the car he was travelling in on the way to the club's training ground crashed and hit a tree, the BBC reported. The report said that Lanzini, who had been on international duty with Argentina, did not require hospital treatment following the accident, which took place in East London on Thursday.

"Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the A12 westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree," the police told the BBC in a statement. Reuters has contacted West Ham for comment.

