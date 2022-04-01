Ukraine unable to get supplies to Mariupol, civilians unable to leave - mayor's aide

An aide to the mayor of Mariupol said on Friday the besieged southern Ukrainian city remained closed for anyone trying to enter and was "very dangerous" for anyone trying to leave.

Petro Andryushchenko said Russian forces had since Thursday been preventing even the smallest amount of humanitarian supplies from reaching trapped residents, making clear a planned "humanitarian corridor" had not been opened.

