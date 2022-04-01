Left Menu

Russia withdrawing some troops from Kyiv region - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-04-2022
Russia withdrawing some troops from Kyiv region - governor
Russia is continuing to withdraw some of its forces from Ukraine's northern Kyiv region and they are heading towards Belarus, the local governor said on Friday.

"We are observing the movement of joint (Russian) vehicle columns of various quantities," Governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said Russian forces had left the village of Hostomel, which is next to an important, but was digging in at the town of Bucha. Reuters was unable to verify the information.

