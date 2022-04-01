Left Menu

MP cops arrests three men in Ratlam for links to those held in Rajasthan with explosives

Police have arrested three men in Madhya Pradeshs Raltam district for their alleged links with three persons held earlier in Rajasthan for allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks, an official said on Friday. The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS and local police arrested the three men in Ratlam, who are associates of the trio rounded up in Chittorgarh, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:08 IST
MP cops arrests three men in Ratlam for links to those held in Rajasthan with explosives
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three men in Madhya Pradesh's Raltam district for their alleged links with three persons held earlier in Rajasthan for allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks, an official said on Friday. The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and local police arrested the three men in Ratlam, who are associates of the trio rounded up in Chittorgarh, he said. ''The arrests in MP came after three local residents of Ratlam - Sarfuddin alias Saifulla, Zubair and Altmas - were arrested with 12 kg explosives in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh,'' Ratlam Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari confirmed to PTI over phone.

The trio arrested in Rajasthan was involved in murders in Ratlam in 2014 and 2017, he said. ''We had picked up around 50 people after the trio was arrested in Chittorgarh. But we let off some of them after interrogation and arrested three only so far,'' he added.

However, Tiwari did not give the names of the three accused arrested. Police sources said that the state government is planning to raze the illegal constructions of the six accused from Ratlam. Rajasthan police had said that they had recovered 12 kg explosives, three battery clocks, three connector wires, six bulbs and a jeep from the possession of three accused during patrolling on Wednesday night in Chittorgarh district. The trio had links with the extremist Al Soofa organisation of Ratlam, they had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022