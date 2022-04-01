Sehlahle Fannie Masemola appointed as new Police Commissioner

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as the country's new National Commissioner.

Shortly after the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, the Police Ministry in a statement said it was hopeful that the appointment would "further strengthen the existing efforts within the police service to safeguard South Africans and all those who live within our boarders, along with their property".

The ministry said Cele and his Deputy, Cassel Mathale, had congratulated the incoming National Commissioner.

Masemola's appointment is effective from 1 April 2022.

Cele said: "We must commend President Ramaphosa for acting with agility in making the appointment and not allowing a vacuum to exist in this office, which is critical in the leadership and the mobilisation of all personnel and resources responsible for the safety and security of our country."

Masemola is no stranger to the functioning of the SAPS, both at an administrative and operational level.

The ministry said it is confident Masemola, who served as the Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Policing since April 2016, will hit the ground running in pursuing the overall vision of the organisation and take it to new heights.

"The ministry will continue to lend support to the office of the National Commissioner, as it charts the course of action which we are sure will build on the restoration of the morale and unity within the organisation.

"We are optimistic that this shift in the SAPS top management will not derail the efforts in place to build on an efficient and trustworthy police service that is accessible to all our people and is unapologetic about preventing, combating and investigating crime; maintaining public order and upholding and enforcing the law," said the Minister.

