Turkish ministry to approve request to transfer Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia -media

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday his ministry will give a positive opinion on a prosecutor's request to transfer the case regarding the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, the broadcaster Haberturk reported.

A Turkish prosecutor called on Thursday for the trial in Istanbul of 26 Saudi suspects to be halted and transferred to Saudi authorities, a move that comes as Turkey seeks to mend ties with Riyadh. The court is set to hold its next hearing on April 7.

