Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:47 IST
Turkish ministry to approve request to transfer Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia -media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday his ministry will give a positive opinion on a prosecutor's request to transfer the case regarding the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, the broadcaster Haberturk reported.

A Turkish prosecutor called on Thursday for the trial in Istanbul of 26 Saudi suspects to be halted and transferred to Saudi authorities, a move that comes as Turkey seeks to mend ties with Riyadh. The court is set to hold its next hearing on April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

