Turkish ministry to approve request to transfer Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia -media
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:47 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday his ministry will give a positive opinion on a prosecutor's request to transfer the case regarding the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, the broadcaster Haberturk reported.
A Turkish prosecutor called on Thursday for the trial in Istanbul of 26 Saudi suspects to be halted and transferred to Saudi authorities, a move that comes as Turkey seeks to mend ties with Riyadh. The court is set to hold its next hearing on April 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- Riyadh
- Jamal Khashoggi
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Haberturk
- Istanbul
- Bekir Bozdag
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia approves loans worth 861 mln riyals for agricultural imports - statement
Japan PM Kishida: discussed possible oil output increase with Saudi Arabia
EMERGING MARKETS-Lira slides after Turkey holds rates, emerging market stocks rise
Japan PM Kishida: discussed possible oil output increase with Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants security guarantees from Turkey as part of any Russia peace deal