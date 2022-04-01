Left Menu

No proposal under consideration to take back IT Rules 2021: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:20 IST
No proposal under consideration to take back IT Rules 2021: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

There is no proposal under consideration of the government to go for fresh public consultation or to take back the IT Rules 2021, Parliament was informed on Friday.

With a view to ensure an open, safe and trusted Internet for users and in tune with the changing requirements, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has notified IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on February 25, 2021.

''There is no such proposal under consideration of the Government to opt for fresh public consultation or to take back the IT Rules, 2021,'' Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He was responding to specific questions on whether the government is planning to take back IT Rules, 2021 or if it is planning to open fresh public consultations on the said norms.

The IT Rules empower the users of intermediaries and make the social media platforms accountable for users' safety.

The rules provide for a time-bound and robust grievance redressal mechanism.

It also provides for ''Expeditious removal of any content which is prima facie in the nature of any material which exposes the private area of such individual, shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct, or is in the nature of impersonation in an electronic form, including artificially morphed images...''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022